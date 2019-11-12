Dominika Cibulková retires from tennis at age of 30

Dominika Cibulkova
Dominika Cibulková's biggest title win was at the 2016 WTA Finals in Singapore

Former world number four and Australian Open runner-up Dominika Cibulková has announced her retirement from tennis.

The 30-year-old won eight WTA titles - including the prestigious WTA Finals in 2016 - and in 2014 became the first Slovak to reach a Grand Slam final, losing to Li Na in Melbourne.

Her last match was a French Open first-round loss to Aryna Sabalenka in May.

"It was strange because I knew and no-one around me except my team knew it would be my last tournament," she said.

"At that point, I was 100% sure. I wasn't doubting or thinking 'maybe yes or no.' I knew I wanted to do it like this, for this to be my last tournament. I went home and was happy with my decision."

Cibulková reached three Wimbledon quarter-finals, one US Open quarter-final and a French Open semi-final.

