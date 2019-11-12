ATP Finals: Britain's Joe Salisbury keeps alive doubles semi-final hopes

Joe Salisbury (right) is the only British player in the season-ending competition

2019 Nitto ATP Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 10-17 November

Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram kept alive their men's doubles semi-final hopes with victory over Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek at the ATP Tour Finals.

The fourth seeds won 3-6 6-3 10-6 after losing Sunday's opener to Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot in London.

Salisbury, playing at the ATP Finals for the first time, said: "We needed to win to stay in it."

He is the only Briton competing at the season-ending event at the O2 Arena.

"I think we will have to win the next one as well, but we're feeling better. The crowd's support was incredible," Salisbury, 27, added.

The top two pairs in both of the two groups after the round-robin stage progress to the semi-finals on Saturday.

In the singles event, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer is in action against Italy's Matteo Berrettini before Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem later on Tuesday.

ATP Finals round-robin singles groups Andre Agassi Group Bjorn Borg Group Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Roger Federer Stefanos Tsitsipas Dominic Thiem Alexander Zverev Matteo Berrettini

Who can qualify on Tuesday?

Djokovic can qualify for the semi-finals if:

The Serb beats Thiem and Federer loses to Berrettini

Djokovic wins in two sets, while Federer beats Berrettini in three sets

Thiem can qualify for the semi-finals if:

The Austrian beats Djokovic and Federer beats Berrettini

Thiem wins in two sets, while Berrettini beats Federer in three sets

Neither Federer nor Berrettini can seal qualification after their second group match.