Tennis in 2019 quiz: Can you remember which players said these things?

2019 Nitto ATP Finals Venue: O2 Arena, London Dates: 10-17 November Coverage: Watch live coverage of one match per day on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

It has been another thrilling season in tennis on and off the court in 2019.

There were four different women's Grand Slam champions - Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu - while Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal won two men's titles each.

But there were often strange, controversial and funny moments off the court.

Can you remember who these quotes belonged to?