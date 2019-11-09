Next Gen ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner stuns top seed Alex de Minaur in final

Jannik Sinner (right) has climbed more than 450 places in the world rankings in 2019

Italian wildcard Jannik Sinner has won the Next Gen ATP Finals after beating Australia's world number 18 and top seed Alex de Minaur 4-2 4-1 4-2.

De Minaur also lost of the final last year, at a tournament that is for the best players aged 21 and under.

Sinner, 18, is the youngest player inside the world's top 100 - at 95 - after jumping more than 450 places in the rankings this year.

"The week has been unbelievable," said Sinner, the tournament's third winner.

Playing in front of a home crowd in Milan, he added: "I wouldn't be here without the wildcard, so thanks to everyone. I hope to be back here next year."

The previous two champions, South Korean Chung Hyeon (2017) and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas (2018), both reached the Australian Open semi-finals two months after winning the title.

Sinner, who was a champion skier, but chose tennis aged 13, reached the US Open first round in August.