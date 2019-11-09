Fed Cup: Ashleigh Barty hails 'perfect match' as Australia draw level against France

Barty took just 56 minutes to beat Garcia

World number one Ashleigh Barty hailed her "perfect match" in beating Caroline Garcia 6-0 6-0 to draw Australia level in the Fed Cup final against France.

France had taken the lead when Kristina Mladenovic swept aside Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-1 in Perth.

But Barty thrashed world number 45 Garcia in 56 minutes to even up the scores after Saturday's rubbers.

"I couldn't have asked for a more perfect match," said Barty, who won the WTA Finals event last week.

"I think that's probably the best tennis match I've ever played in my life. And what a place to do it! This is incredible.

"I'm so happy to be back here in Perth. I started my year here, so it's a hell of a way to finish it off too."

Barty will face French number one and world number 40 Mladenovic in Sunday's opening rubber before Garcia is scheduled to face world number 51 Tomljanovic.

The fifth and final rubber - if needed - will be a doubles match in which Barty is set to team up with Samantha Stosur.