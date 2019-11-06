Katie Boulter loses to Joanna Garland in Thailand on injury return

Katie Boulter is now the 10th highest British player in the WTA rankings

Britain's Katie Boulter has been beaten by world number 646 Joanna Garland in Thailand on her return from injury.

Boulter, 23, was competing on the ITF Tour, having not played since April because of a back stress fracture.

She lost a tight first set on a tie-break but was then dominated by her Taiwanese opponent in the second, losing 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

Boulter was injured in a Great Britain Fed Cup tie against Kazakhstan but said in October she is now pain free.

She was the British number two and ranked 85th in the world before the injury, but has now dropped to 352nd.