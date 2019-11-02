Novak Djokovic into Paris Masters final after beating Grigor Dimitrov

Serbian Djokovic last won the Paris title in 2015

World number one Novak Djokovic advanced to his sixth Paris Masters final with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win over Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

The 32-year-old four-time champion, beaten in last year's final by Karen Khachanov, took an hour and 38 minutes to secure victory.

It was his ninth win in 10 meetings with world number 27 Dimitrov, who won the last of his eight titles in 2017.

Second seed Rafael Nadal plays Denis Shapovalov in the second semi-final.