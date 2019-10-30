Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic beats Corentin Moutet in second round

Novak Djokovic won the Paris Masters in 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015

World number one Novak Djokovic moved into the third round of the Paris Masters with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 victory over France's Corentin Moutet.

Djokovic, 32, has won this competition four times and proved too good for 20-year-old Moutet, 97th in the world.

After winning the first set on a tie-break, Djokovic gained a break of serve early in the second on his way to the win.

Elsewhere, four seeded players were knocked out in round two on Wednesday.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov came from a set down to beat Italian 11th seed Fabio Fognini 3-6 6-3 6-3, while American 15th seed John Isner, who lost to Britain's Andy Murray in the 2016 final, was eliminated, losing 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-4) to Cristian Garin of Chile.

Twelfth seed David Goffin of Belgium was beaten 7-5 6-3 by Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Spanish ninth seed Roberto Bautista Agut fell to a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-1) loss to Australia's Alex de Minaur.

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Canada's Milos Raonic 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 6-4 and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded seventh, overcame American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

Great Britain's Kyle Edmund, who ended an eight-match losing run with his first-round win over Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis, plays Argentina's 14th seed Diego Schwartzman later on Wednesday, with the winner taking on Djokovic.

World number two Rafael Nadal is also in action against French wildcard Adrian Mannarino.