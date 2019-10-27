Roger Federer cruises to 10th Swiss Indoors title in Basel

Federer was playing in his 13th consecutive Swiss final, his 15th overall

Roger Federer captured his 10th Swiss Indoors crown with an emphatic 6-2 6-2 victory over Alex de Minaur.

The 38-year-old Swiss maestro extended his winning run to 24 matches in the event and sealed his 103rd ATP title.

He broke twice to take the first set in 34 minutes against the world number 28, playing his only sixth ATP final.

Federer, competing in his 157th ATP final, duly sealed victory in one hour eight minutes against the Australian, 21, for his fourth title of the season.

De Minaur was also seeking his fourth title of the season and attempting to become the first Australian winner of the Swiss event, which was first played in 1970.

But he had no answer to the composed brilliance of Federer, who broke for the first time in the fourth game with a perfectly controlled overhead.

Federer then produced a majestic forehand, followed by an ace down the T-line, to move three games ahead in the second set and serenely completed his fifth Swiss triumph in the past six years.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who first reached the Swiss final in 2000, is now only six short of the ATP record for singles titles, held by Jimmy Connors.

In the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem won his fifth tournament of 2019 when he fought back to defeat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 3-6 6-4 6-3.

The 26-year-old world number five won in two hours 25 minutes for his 16th ATP title.