WTA Elite Trophy: Aryna Sabalenka beats Kiki Bertens to win title in Zhuhai

Aryna Sabalenka was the number four seed in Zhuhai

Aryna Sabalenka has secured her third title of the year with a straight-set win over Kiki Bertens in the WTA Elite Trophy final in Zhuhai.

The 21-year-old world number 14 from Belarus cruised to a 6-4 6-2 victory over the Dutch top seed to win the second-tier version of the season-ending WTA Finals.

All three of Sabalenka's titles in 2019 have been won in China.

She also won the Wuhan Open in September and Shenzhen Open in January.

The WTA Finals, for the top-ranked players, begin on Sunday in Shenzhen. Sabalenka will be competing in doubles there, where she and Elise Mertens are the top-seeded pairing.