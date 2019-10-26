Roger Federer beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Swiss Indoors final

Federer has won 102 ATP singles titles

Top seed Roger Federer continued his quest for a 10th Swiss Indoors title with a 6-4 6-4 semi-final victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Federer, 38, has won his home title in four of the last five years.

In his 16th Basel semi-final, the world number three saw off seventh-ranked Tsitsipas, 21, in one hour, 20 minutes.

In Sunday's final he will play 20-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur, who beat USA's Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7-2) 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) in two hours, 33 minutes.

World number 28 De Minaur maintained his 100% record against the 6ft 11 American 22-year-old with his fourth victory against him this year.

Seven of the 10 sets they have contested have gone to tie-breaks.

Since his surprise defeat to Tsitsipas at the Australian Open in January, Federer has beaten Tsitsipas in their last two matches.

Whilst he conceded only six games in his two previous wins in the event and received a walkover in the semi-finals following an injury to Stan Wawrinka, Tsitsipas had contested two tie-breaks and his last two matches both went to a deciding set.

A single break was enough to give Federer the first set and he made an immediate break at the start of the next in building a 2-0 advantage which he was not to relinquish.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion has won titles in Halle, Miami and Dubai this year.