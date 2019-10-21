Andy Murray in Great Britain team for Davis Cup finals in Madrid, Kyle Edmund out

Andy Murray helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015, when the event was a straight knockout format between nations

Andy Murray will represent Great Britain for the first time since 2016 after being named in the squad for next month's inaugural Davis Cup finals.

Captain Leon Smith has named Dan Evans, plus doubles pair Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski, in his initial team with a fifth player still to be decided.

Kyle Edmund, who has lost his past seven tour matches, is not included.

Britain, who won the Davis Cup in 2015, face the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stage on 20 and 21 November.

Britain were given a wildcard for the revamped event, which sees 18 nations compete across six groups in Madrid.

The group winners - as well as the two second-placed teams with the best records - progress to the quarter-finals, with the semi-finals and final taking place on 23 and 24 November.

Matches will consist of two singles and one doubles rubber, all played over three sets on a hard court at the Caja Magica.

The 25-year, £2.15bn revamp of the Davis Cup is funded by an investment group led by Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique's Kosmos company.