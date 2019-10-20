Belinda Bencic and Jelena Ostapenko win finals in Russia and Luxembourg

  • From the section Tennis
Belinda Bencic
Bencic will make her debut in the WTA Finals in Shenzhen following victory in Russia

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic came back from a set down to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6 6-1 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup final in Russia.

By reaching the final, Bencic secured the eighth and last place in the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Meanwhile, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko won the Luxembourg Open with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Julia Goerges.

The win gave former French Open champion Ostapenko her first title since September 2017.

