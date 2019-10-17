Roger Federer to play French Open in 2020

Roger Federer has been in five French Open finals but only won one, beating Robin Soderling in 2009
Roger Federer will again compete in the French Open next year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, 38, returned to Roland Garros in 2019 after a three-year absence but was beaten by Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

The Swiss player - who has only won the French Open once, in 2009 - will also compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"I will play the French Open. I probably won't play much before it, because I need time away," the world number three told CNN.

"Before that we need a vacation, we need a break, and especially if I am playing in the Olympics."

He will be aiming to add a singles gold medal to his collection in Tokyo after being beaten by Andy Murray at London 2012.

Federer, who defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Shanghai Masters final, has already qualified for the ATP finals in London in November.

