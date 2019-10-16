Dan Evans knocked out of Stockholm Open by Filip Krajinovic
-
- From the section Tennis
British number one Dan Evans was knocked out of the Stockholm Open by Serbia's Filip Krajinovic.
World number 60 Krajinovic beat eighth seed Evans 7-5 2-6 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes in the second round.
On Monday, Evans, 29, replaced Kyle Edmund as Britain's leading men's player, 18 months after being unranked following a drugs ban.
Krajinovic will play Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarter-finals after he beat third seed Taylor Fritz.
Elsewhere in Stockholm, Bulgarian second seed Grigor Dimitrov lost in three sets to American Sam Querrey.