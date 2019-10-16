Dan Evans knocked out of Stockholm Open by Filip Krajinovic

From the section

Dan Evans is ranked world number 43

British number one Dan Evans was knocked out of the Stockholm Open by Serbia's Filip Krajinovic.

World number 60 Krajinovic beat eighth seed Evans 7-5 2-6 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes in the second round.

On Monday, Evans, 29, replaced Kyle Edmund as Britain's leading men's player, 18 months after being unranked following a drugs ban.

Krajinovic will play Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarter-finals after he beat third seed Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere in Stockholm, Bulgarian second seed Grigor Dimitrov lost in three sets to American Sam Querrey.