Luxembourg Open: Coco Gauff knocked out in first round by Anna Blinkova
- From the section Tennis
Teenager Coco Gauff was knocked out of the Luxembourg Open in the first round - just days after winning her maiden WTA title.
American world number 71 Gauff, 15, was beaten 6-4 6-0 by Russian eighth seed Anna Blinkova in just 59 minutes.
Gauff became the youngest player to win a WTA title in 15 years in beating former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the Linz Open final.
Gauff and compatriot Caty McNally are in the women's doubles quarter-finals.
"I'm very happy with my performance," said world number 66 Blinkova, who will play Germany's Tatjana Maria in the second round.
"I didn't make a lot of mistakes and I had the right tactics. I was calm and I did my job well today.
"I was very focused. I know she's a great player and I knew she was coming off a WTA tournament win, so I was well prepared."