Dan Evans beats Bernard Tomic at Stockholm Open

  • From the section Tennis
Dan Evans
Dan Evans moved up to 43rd in the world rankings on Monday

Dan Evans celebrated becoming the British number one with a hard-fought win over Australian Bernard Tomic at the Stockholm Open.

Evans, 29, replaced Kyle Edmund as the nation's leading men's player earlier on Monday, 18 months after being unranked following a drugs ban.

He marked becoming the 13th man to achieve the feat with a 6-4 1-6 6-3 win over former world number 17 Tomic.

Eighth seed Evans faces Norway's Casper Ruud or Serb Filip Krajinovic next.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you