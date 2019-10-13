Shanghai Masters: Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Zverev in final

Daniil Medvedev has reached the final in his last six tournaments

Russia's Daniil Medvedev has won the Shanghai Masters, beating Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the final.

The world number four won 6-4 6-1 in 73 minutes for his first victory over the German in five attempts.

It is the 23-year-old's fourth title this year and his second consecutive ATP Masters 1000 win after victory in Cincinnati in August.

The US Open runner-up has played in more finals than anyone else on the Tour this season.

He has reached the final in his last six tournaments, winning three, and his win-loss record for 2019 stands at 59-17.

Since losing to Rafael Nadal in the US Open final last month, Medvedev has won each of the 18 sets he has played and victory in Shanghai follows his win at the St Petersburg Open.

"This one is amazing," Medvedev told ATP. "It's one of the most prestigious titles on the tour. I told myself to enjoy myself, I stay calm and do my job.

"I cannot believe it. It's amazing to reach six finals in a row. I hope I can keep going."