Coco Gauff makes first WTA semi-final in Austria

Coco Gauff and Simona Halep
Coco Gauff reached the fourth round at Wimbledon where she lost to eventual winner Simona Halep of Romania

Coco Gauff has reached the semi-finals of a WTA Tour event for the first time as her run continued at the Linz Open.

The American, 15, beat top seed and world number eight Kiki Bertens, of the Netherlands, 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 in Austria.

It was Gauff's first win over a top-10 player, at an event in which she only came into the draw as a lucky loser.

"I'm really happy and proud of myself," said Gauff, who will face Germany's Andrea Petkovic in the semi-finals on Saturday.

She becomes the youngest player to reach a semi-final on the WTA Tour since the Czech Republic's Nicole Vaidisova won in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 2004.

After a tight first set, Gauff came through the tie-break convincingly. She then grabbed the only break of serve at 1-1 in the second set and held her nerve for a memorable win.

It continues the breakthrough year in Gauff's fledgling career after she reached the last 16 at Wimbledon, which included a win over five-time former champion Venus Williams, and got to the third round at the US Open.

