Heather Watson beats Magda Linette in Tianjin Open quarter-finals

Watson beat world number 22 Wang Qiang in the second round

British number two Heather Watson reached a WTA semi-final for the first time since January 2018 with victory over Magda Linette at the Tianjin Open.

Watson, 27, saved four match points to beat Polish world number 42 Linette 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (8-6) in three hours and two minutes.

She last reached a WTA semi-final at the Hobart International 21 months ago.

"I'm so full of emotions right now," Watson said on court. "That match was so up and down from both of us."

Victory over eighth seed Linette ensures Watson will return to the world top 100 next week.

She will play Russia's Veronika Kudermetova or Ukraine's third seed Dayana Yastremska for a place in the final.