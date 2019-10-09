Tianjin Open: Britain's Heather Watson and Harriet Dart lose women's doubles in China

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart

Britain's Heather Watson and Harriet Dart have been knocked out of the Tianjin Open women's doubles.

The pair were beaten 6-4 4-6 2-10 by China's Zhu Lin and Han Xinyun.

The British pair took the first set but were forced into a tie break after losing the second and struggled to find momentum, handing the Chinese duo victory.

Watson, 27, is in singles action on Thursday 10 October as she plays second seed Wang Qiang in the second round.

Dart, 23, was knocked out by qualifier Kurumi Nara on Tuesday.