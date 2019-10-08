Andy Murray to make Grand Slam return at Australian Open

Media playback is not supported on this device In January a tearful Andy Murray feared the 2019 Australian Open might have been his last ever tournament

Britain's Andy Murray will make his Grand Slam singles return at the Australian Open in January.

Murray, 32, a five-time runner-up in Melbourne, has been given a protected ranking of number two.

At this year's Australian Open, the three-time Grand Slam champion said he feared it could be the last tournament of his career because of a hip injury.

He had surgery in January and last week reached his first singles quarter-final in more than a year at the China Open.

Announcing his return, the Australian Open said Murray would "return to the main draw with a protected ranking of number two and restored physical powers".

The Scot, who is now ranked 289th in the world, plays Italy's world number 12 Fabio Fognini in the second round of the Shanghai Open on Tuesday.

Australian Open organisers added that Belgium's former world number one Kim Clijsters could feature in the year's opening Grand Slam in the women's draw.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Clijsters will return to the WTA Tour in 2020 at the age of 36.