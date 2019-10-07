Shanghai Masters: Cameron Norrie beats Gilles Simon in first round
- From the section Tennis
British number three Cameron Norrie is into round two of the Shanghai Masters after a dominant win over Gilles Simon.
Norrie, 24, had qualified to reach round one and broke the Frenchman, 34, twice to take the opening set 7-5.
He then broke serve three times to take the second 6-2 and faces Russian world number four Daniil Medvedev next.
Later on Monday, fellow Britons Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund face Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero and Jeremy Chardy of France respectively.