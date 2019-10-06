China Open: Naomi Osaka beats world number one Ashleigh Barty in final

Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat world number one Ashleigh Barty and win an enthralling China Open final.

The world number four came through 3-6 6-3 6-2 in almost two hours in Beijing.

The win gives Osaka a second title in a row after her victory at the Pan Pacific Open in September.

It also ranks as one of the biggest wins of the two-time Grand Slam champion's career because it is only her second premier WTA title.

