China Open: Naomi Osaka beats world number one Ashleigh Barty in final
- From the section Tennis
Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat world number one Ashleigh Barty and win an enthralling China Open final.
The world number four came through 3-6 6-3 6-2 in almost two hours in Beijing.
The win gives Osaka a second title in a row after her victory at the Pan Pacific Open in September.
It also ranks as one of the biggest wins of the two-time Grand Slam champion's career because it is only her second premier WTA title.
More to follow.