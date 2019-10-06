Novak Djokovic wins Japan Open on return from injury

The title is the 76th of Novak Djokovic's career

World number one Novak Djokovic beat John Millman to mark his return from injury by winning the Japan Open.

The 31-year-old won 6-3 6-2 in the final in Tokyo to claim a fourth title of the year and a 76th of his career.

It was the Serb's first tournament since he withdrew from the US Open in September with a shoulder injury.

Djokovic needed just 70 minutes to see off 30-year-old Australian world number 80 Millman and did not drop a set throughout the tournament.