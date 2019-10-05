China Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas sets up Dominic Thiem final

Tsitsipas is through to his fifth final of the year

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to his fifth final of the year after a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev at the China Open.

Tsitsipas - ranked seventh in the world - beat his German opponent 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in one hour 51 minutes.

The Greek booked his place in the final on his sixth match point to defeat the world number six in Beijing.

He will face Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem, who beat Karen Khachanov, in Sunday's decider.

Thiem battled back from a set down to beat the Russian 3-6 6-1 6-1 earlier on Saturday.

This year, Tsitsipas reached the finals of the Madrid Open, Millennium Estoril Open, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and in the men's doubles at the Miami Open.

Meanwhile, Britain's Jamie Murray and partner Neal Skupski missed out on a place in the men's doubles final, losing 6-4 6-4 in 76 minutes to Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek of Slovakia.