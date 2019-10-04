Novak Djokovic 'plays like machine' to reach Japan Open semi-final

Novak Djokovic served eight aces, no double faults and was only broken once during the match.

World number one Novak Djokovic said he played like a machine in progressing to the Japan Open semi-final.

The Serb, 32, took 50 minutes to beat world number 24 Lucas Pouille 6-1 6-2.

Djokovic is competing at his first tournament since he withdrew from the US Open in September with a shoulder injury.

"I am not a machine. But I did play like one today. This was one of the best matches I played this year," he said.

"I am very, very pleased with the way I feel and played on the court."

Djokovic, will face either David Goffin of Belgium or Chung Hyeon of South Korea in the semi-finals.