Novak Djokovic 'plays like machine' to reach Japan Open semi-final

  • From the section Tennis
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic served eight aces, no double faults and was only broken once during the match.

World number one Novak Djokovic said he played like a machine in progressing to the Japan Open semi-final.

The Serb, 32, took 50 minutes to beat world number 24 Lucas Pouille 6-1 6-2.

Djokovic is competing at his first tournament since he withdrew from the US Open in September with a shoulder injury.

"I am not a machine. But I did play like one today. This was one of the best matches I played this year," he said.

"I am very, very pleased with the way I feel and played on the court."

Djokovic, will face either David Goffin of Belgium or Chung Hyeon of South Korea in the semi-finals.

