China Open: Bianca Andreescu to meet Naomi Osaka in quarter-finals
Bianca Andreescu will play Naomi Osaka for the first time after both players advanced to the quarter-finals of the China Open.
Osaka, 21, lost only four games with a 6-4 6-0 win over USA's Alison Riske, before Andreescu came past American qualifier Jennifer Brady 6-1 6-3.
The 19-year-old Canadian is on a 16-match-winning streak, which saw her lift the US Open trophy last month.
World number four Osaka, from Japan, is the current Australian Open Champion.