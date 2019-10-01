Andy Murray beats Matteo Berrettini at China Open

  • From the section Tennis
Andy Murray
Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion

Andy Murray impressively beat Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (9-7) at the China Open to set up a second round tie against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie.

Murray, 32, faced a tough test against world number 13 Berrettini, who reached last month's US Open semi-finals.

The Scot came back from a break down in each set to claim his biggest win since returning from hip surgery in January.

Murray played at a high level, showing the battling qualities which are such a feature of his game.

He broke 23-year-old Berrettini, who was serving for the first set, before going on to dominate the tie-break.

Berrettini went 2-0 up in the second set but Murray again pegged him back to level and take the match following another tie-break.

Overall, Murray got 69% of his first serves in, winning 75% of those points and he also saved five out of seven break points.

