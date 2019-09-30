Kyle Edmund: China Open defeat is fifth on trot for British number one

Kyle Edmund parted with coach Mark Hilton last week, with whom he had worked during his run to the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2018.

British number one Kyle Edmund has been beaten by a wildcard player at the China Open - his fifth straight defeat.

Edmund, the world number 34, was defeated 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-5) in Beijing by Zhizhen Zhang, who is ranked 213.

Dan Evans beat another Chinese player Zhe Li 6-3 6-4, while Cameron Norrie was 7-6 (7-5) 1-0 up when opponent Cristian Garin of Chile retired.

Norrie could play Andy Murray in the second round, if the Scot overcomes Italian Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday.

Edmund has not won a match since beating Australian Nick Kyrgios at the Coupe Rogers in Montreal in August.

The 24-year-old has only won 12 matches at ATP Tour level in 2019 and he parted company with coach Mark Hilton after a first-round defeat at the Chengdu Open, also in China, last week.

Evans, 29, ranked 48th, will face either France's Gael Monfils or American John Isner in round two.