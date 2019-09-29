China Open: Cameron Norrie & Dan Evans reach main draw

Cameron Norrie is British number three, behind Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans reached the China Open main draw by winning their second-round qualifying matches.

They join fellow Britons Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund in the first round.

Norrie, 24, beat Ukraine's Damir Dzumhur 1-6 6-3 6-4 to set up a first-round meeting with Chile's Cristian Garin. The winner could face Murray in the second round in Beijing.

Evans, 29, defeated Canada's Vasek Pospisil 3-6 6-3 6-4 and will next play China's Zhe Li.

The tournament starts on Monday.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, 32, takes on Italy's Matteo Berrettini as he attempts to win a second ATP Tour match since January following hip surgery.

British number one Edmund, who is on the same side of the draw as Murray and Norrie, faces China's Zhizhen Zhang.

Simona Halep, Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka reached the second round of the women's event, which started on Sunday.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka said she was "really riled" after making 26 unforced errors in a 6-3 7-6 (7-5) win over American Jessica Pegula.

Osaka won the Pan Pacific Open last week, her first trophy since claiming a second consecutive Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January.

"During tournaments the first match is always the worst for me," said the Japanese world number four.

"But I was kind of expecting it to be better because I just played really well in Osaka."

Wimbledon champion Halep beat Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson 6-1 6-1 despite back pain.

Williams, whose sister Serena is not competing because of a knee problem, overcame Czech Barbora Strycova 6-3 4-6 7-5.

Meanwhile, Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta claimed his first Tour title in two years with a 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the Chengdu Open final.