Andy Murray knocked out of Zhuhai Championships

Andy Murray won in the first round to claim his first Tour singles win since undergoing hip surgery

Britain's Andy Murray is out of the Zhuhai Championships after losing to Alex de Minaur in the last 16.

Murray, 32, continued his return from hip surgery by claiming his first singles win on the ATP Tour since January in the first round in China.

But despite winning the first set, Murray slipped to a 4-6 6-2 6-4 defeat by Australia's world number 31.

Also in China, Dan Evans lost 5-7 5-7 to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in last 16 at the Chengdu Open.

Murray, now ranked 413, won two matches on the lower-level Challenger Tour at the Rafa Nadal Open at the end of last month.

Seventh seed De Minaur will now face Borna Coric in the quarter-finals of the Zhuhai Championships after the Croat beat China's Wu Di 6-3 6-3.

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty is through to the semi-finals of the Wuhan Open after beating Croat Petra Martic 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-3.

The Australian, 23, will face Aryna Sabalenka for a place in the final after the Belarusian won 6-3 1-6 6-1 against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

World number seven Petra Kvitova beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 6-2 6-4 to set up a semi-final clash with Alison Riske after the American upset world number three Elina Svitolina 6-1 6-3.