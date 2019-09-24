Edinburgh's Matthew Rankin among GB's first Stirling tennis academy intake

Matthew Rankin will be coached by a team led by Leo Azevedo

Scottish teenager Matthew Rankin has won a place among the first eight-strong intake to the new GB National Tennis Academy at Stirling University.

Rankin, 14, who played doubles for Team GB at the European Youth Olympics in July, is among three boys and five girls to be selected.

The Lawn Tennis Association has set up two academies, one in Loughborough and one in Stirling.

Tennis Scotland says it is "significant" a Scot has been chosen.

The governing body, which will operate the Stirling academy for teenagers between 13 and 18, is keen to provide a legacy following the success of Andy and Jamie Murray as it begins a new four-year plan.

Tennis Scotland chief executive Blane Dodds said: "Now that we have a world-class coaching team in place and our first intake of pupils, the excitement around the GB National Tennis Academy at Stirling University is really starting to build."

Rankin and his other seven students will attend nearby Dollar Academy and receive tennis tuition from a coaching team led by Leo Azevedo, who worked with former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero and spent eight years at the United States Tennis Association, and which includes former Scotland and GB Davis Cup doubles player Colin Fleming.

Joining Rankin, currently coached by David Brewer, in Stirling will be Henry Jefferson (Surrey), Sam Reeve (Cheshire), Hannah Read (Hertfordshire), Hephzibah Oluwadare (Hertfordshire), Millie Skelton (Yorkshire), Ella McDonald (Lancashire) and Talia Neilson-Gatenby (Leicestershire).

Making the Loughborough University National Tennis Academy are Eva Shaw (Nottinghamshire), Hugo Coquelin (Kent), Ranah Stoiber (Middlesex), Henry Searle (Staffordshire), Luca Pow (Warwickshire), Given Roach (Middlesex) and Kylie Bilchev (Suffolk).