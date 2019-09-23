Kyle Edmund: British number one splits from coach Mark Hilton

British number one Kyle Edmund is looking for another coach after parting company with Mark Hilton.

Edmund lost to Chilean Cristian Garin in the Chengdu Open first round on Monday, his fourth straight defeat.

However, Hilton was not in China for the match as the partnership came to an end last week.

Edmund is ranked 32 in the world but, hindered by knee problems, has only managed to win 12 matches on the ATP Tour this year.

Until February, Hilton had been working in conjunction with Swedish coach Freddie Rosengren. The highlight of their time together came in Melbourne in January 2018, when Edmund reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Edmund will be assisted in the short term by Colin Beecher, who also coached him when he was in his late teens.

Beecher is based in west London, but had already agreed to travel to China with British number two Dan Evans, who is also without a permanent coach.

Edmund will remain in China to play in Beijing and Shanghai, before returning to Europe to compete in Vienna, Austria, and Paris, France, as well as the Davis Cup finals in the Spanish capital Madrid.