Naomi Osaka wins Pan Pacific Open by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Naomi Oska of Japan
Two-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka has now won two WTA titles this season.

Naomi Osaka has hailed her first Pan Pacific Open title win in her hometown as "special" after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets.

Osaka, 21, who had finished runner-up on two previous occasions at the tournament, beat the Russian 6-2 6-3.

The Osaka-born world number four said: "This is the city where I was born and that gave me a lot of power to play match after match.

"I love playing here and see you all next year."

