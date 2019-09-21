Naomi Osaka: 'I'm most comfortable on hard courts'

  • From the section Tennis
Naomi Osaka takes a selfie with fans
Naomi Osaka, who was born in Osaka in 1997, is into the semi-finals in her home city

Japan's world number four Naomi Osaka says she is "most comfortable" playing on hard courts.

Osaka is enjoying a strong run of form at the Pan Pacific Open in her home city Osaka, beating Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Osaka, 21, had not won a set in three previous encounters with Kazakhstan's Putintseva, 24.

"For me, I learned a lot from when I played her at Wimbledon," Osaka said.

"And I know that a hard court is where I feel most comfortable."

Osaka added: "Also, I'm playing in Japan, so I thought I had the advantage this time around."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you