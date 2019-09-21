Naomi Osaka: 'I'm most comfortable on hard courts'

From the section

Naomi Osaka, who was born in Osaka in 1997, is into the semi-finals in her home city

Japan's world number four Naomi Osaka says she is "most comfortable" playing on hard courts.

Osaka is enjoying a strong run of form at the Pan Pacific Open in her home city Osaka, beating Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Osaka, 21, had not won a set in three previous encounters with Kazakhstan's Putintseva, 24.

"For me, I learned a lot from when I played her at Wimbledon," Osaka said.

"And I know that a hard court is where I feel most comfortable."

Osaka added: "Also, I'm playing in Japan, so I thought I had the advantage this time around."