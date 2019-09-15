Pliskova claims fourth WTA title of year at the Zhengzhou Open

Victory at the WTA Zhengzhou Open in China was a 15th career title for World No.2 Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova swept past Petra Martic in straight sets to win the WTA Zhengzhou Open in China.

Pliskova only needed 77 minutes to beat the Croatian 6-3 6-2 in a rain-interrupted final for her fourth tournament success of 2019.

The Czech player, top seed at the event, only dropped one set all week on her way to the title.

Victory in Zhengzhou followed earlier titles in Brisbane, Rome and Eastbourne for the 26-year-old.

The world number two will close the gap on Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the rankings, however she has yet to secure a first Grand Slam title. Her best performance this year was reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open in January before losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.