Kim Clijsters: Former world number one to return to tennis aged 36

Clijsters won the last of her Grand Slam titles at the 2011 Australian Open

Former world number one Kim Clijsters is to make her tennis comeback at the age of 36 and return to the WTA Tour in 2020.

The Belgian initially retired in 2007 to start a family, two years after winning her first Grand Slam at the US Open.

She returned in 2009 and won two more US Open titles and the Australian Open before her second retirement in 2012.

"I don't really feel like I want to prove something," Clijsters said.

More to follow.