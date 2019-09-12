Andy Murray takes wildcard for Shanghai Masters as singles comeback continues

Andy Murray has not played at the Shanghai Masters since winning the event in 2016

Andy Murray has taken a wildcard entry for next month's Shanghai Masters as he steps up his singles comeback.

The 32-year-old former world number one, who had hip surgery in January, will return to the ATP Tour in Zhuhai, beginning on 23 September.

He will then play in the China Open and has now committed to a third consecutive week of action.

Murray is a four-time finalist and three-time winner in Shanghai, Asia's only Masters event.

He became the tournament's youngest champion when he beat Roger Federer in 2010. He also lifted the trophy in 2011 and 2016.

"I'm really looking forward to be going back to Shanghai, a tournament I have had success at in the past," said Murray.

"Thanks to the tournament for a wildcard, it's great to be able to continue my comeback and play more tennis in China. Shanghai is a great city - I feel comfortable there and the fans are always supportive."

Having started his journey back in doubles, Murray played his first singles match since surgery in Cincinnati last month, losing to Richard Gasquet - ranked 41 in the world - in the first round.

He then fell to Tennys Sandgren - ranked 68 - at the first hurdle in Winston-Salem before progressing through two rounds when he dropped down to Challenger level in Majorca.

Murray has also signed up for the European Open in Antwerp the week after Shanghai.