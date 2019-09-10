Bethanie Mattek-Sands & Caroline Wozniacki enrol at Harvard Business School

Bethanie Mattek-Sands defended the US Open mixed doubles title with Britain's Jamie Murray

Just days after winning the US Open mixed doubles title, Bethanie Mattek-Sands is heading back to school - and is joined in class at Harvard Business School by former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

Mattek-Sands, 34, who announced she had enrolled at the prestigious university on Twitter, and partner Jamie Murray won their second consecutive title in New York on Saturday.

The American posed in front of the school's famous red-brick building in Massachusetts, wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the slogan "girls can do anything".

And in a similar move Denmark's Wozniacki, 29, said studying at Harvard was "a dream come true".

The 2018 Australian Open champion, who has struggled with injuries this season and was diagnosed with arthritis in 2018, lost in the third round at Flushing Meadows to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu.

The duo follow in the footsteps of five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova, who studied for a business diploma at Harvard in 2016 when she was banned for using a prohibited drug.