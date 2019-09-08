US Open 2019: Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka win women's doubles title

Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Elise Mertens won their first Grand Slam title
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won their maiden Grand Slam title in the US Open women's doubles.

The fourth seeds beat Australian Ashleigh Barty and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 7-5 7-5 in one hour and 36 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Belgian Mertens and Belarusian Sabalenka won the titles at Indian Wells and Miami earlier this year.

Barty, the French Open singles champion, won the US doubles title last year with American Coco Vandeweghe.

