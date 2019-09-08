US Open 2019: Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka win women's doubles title

From the section

Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Elise Mertens won their first Grand Slam title

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won their maiden Grand Slam title in the US Open women's doubles.

The fourth seeds beat Australian Ashleigh Barty and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 7-5 7-5 in one hour and 36 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Belgian Mertens and Belarusian Sabalenka won the titles at Indian Wells and Miami earlier this year.

Barty, the French Open singles champion, won the US doubles title last year with American Coco Vandeweghe.