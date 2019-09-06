US Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach final

Daniil Medvedev has won more matches on the ATP Tour this year than any other player

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Daniil Medvedev reached his first Grand Slam final with a tense US Open semi-final victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Russian fifth seed Medvedev, 23, edged the crucial points to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Little separated the pair in the opening two sets before Bulgarian Dimitrov, now ranked 78th in the world, faded in the third at Flushing Meadows.

Medvedev will face Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal or Italian 24th seed Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.

Heavy favourite Nadal, 33, takes on 23-year-old Berrettini, a first-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, later on Friday as he chases a 19th major title.

Medvedev was hotly tipped to be the man from outside the 'Big Three' of Nadal, Serb top seed Novak Djokovic and Swiss great Roger Federer to challenge for the final Grand Slam of the season, following an impressive build-up on the North American hard courts.

After losing in the Washington and Montreal finals to Australian Nick Kyrgios and Nadal, Medvedev went one better in Cincinnati and has continued that form to become only the third man to reach all four finals in the same season during the Open era.

Despite his success, some of his antics over the past two weeks have not endeared himself to the New York crowd, goading them with his provocative post-match celebrations and interviews.

That meant former world number three Dimitrov, who is looking to rebuild his career after a shoulder injury led to a severe slump in form, received the bulk of the backing on Ashe.

But that did not faze the Russian, whose mental strength shone through once again as he took his third match point to win in two hours and 38 minutes

More to follow.