Serena Williams reaches US Open final by outclassing Elina Svitolina

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

  • From the section Tennis
US Open 2019
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Serena Williams has another shot at winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title after demolishing Elina Svitolina to reach the US Open final.

The American, 37, overpowered the Ukrainian fifth seed to win 6-3 6-1.

Williams, seeded eighth, is aiming for her first Grand Slam win since giving birth in September 2017.

The six-time champion will face Swiss Belinda Bencic or Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu in Saturday's final.

Bencic, 22, and 19-year-old Andreescu, both competing in their first major semi-final, meet for the right to face Williams later in Thursday's night session in New York.

More to follow.

