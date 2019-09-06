Serena Williams reaches US Open final by outclassing Elina Svitolina

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Serena Williams has another shot at winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title after demolishing Elina Svitolina to reach the US Open final.

The American, 37, overpowered the Ukrainian fifth seed to win 6-3 6-1.

Williams, seeded eighth, is aiming for her first Grand Slam win since giving birth in September 2017.

The six-time champion will face Swiss Belinda Bencic or Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu in Saturday's final.

Bencic, 22, and 19-year-old Andreescu, both competing in their first major semi-final, meet for the right to face Williams later in Thursday's night session in New York.

More to follow.