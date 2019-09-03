US Open 2019: Johanna Konta loses to Elina Svitolina in quarter-finals

Konta has lost on all three of her appearances on the Ashe showcourt at Flushing Meadows

British number one Johanna Konta missed out on the US Open semi-finals after she was worn down by Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina.

Konta, 28, was unable to impose herself in a 6-4 6-4 defeat on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 16th seed, aiming to complete the set of major semi-final appearances, was forced into errors by 24-year-old Svitolina's impressive retrieving.

Konta saved two match points before Svitolina served out for a gutsy win.

Svitolina, the highest seed left in the draw, will play American 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams or China's Wang Qiang in the last four.

Konta was the first British woman to reach the US Open quarter-finals since Jo Durie in 1983, but could not match her feat by going one step further as Svitolina maintained her record of not dropping a set during the tournament.

Svitolina, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals and also won the WTA Tour Finals last year, is one of the most consistent ball-strikers in the women's game and her ability to keep putting the ball back into play proved Konta's downfall.

It led to Konta trying to force the points with her aggressive returns, leading to 35 unforced errors - and 20 more forced by her opponent - outweighing 24 winners.

Analysis

Tennis coach Judy Murray on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary

That was a master class in consistency, court coverage, resilience.

Svitolina served well, she fought quietly. I don't think Jo played badly, she just didn't have the consistency to break Svitolina down.

Svitolina was just that bit better overall.

