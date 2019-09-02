US Open 2019: Diego Schwartzman beats Alexander Zverev to reach quarter-finals

Schwartzman also reached the US Open quarter-final in 2017

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Argentine Diego Schwartzman came from a set down to beat German sixth seed Alexander Zverev and reach the US Open quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Schwartzman, the 20th seed, won 3-6 6-2 6-4 6-3 to set up a potential meeting with three-time champion Rafael Nadal.

A frustrated Zverev was docked a point for an obscenity in the final set after earlier hitting a ball into the crowd.

Meanwhile, Italy's Matteo Berrettini saw off Andrey Rublev to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time.

The 24th seed beat the Russian 6-1 6-4 7-6 (8-6) with the roof closed on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Berrettini, 23, had failed to progress beyond the first round in two previous attempts in New York, but will face Frenchman Gael Monfils or Spain's Pablo Andujar in the last eight.

The world number 25 served for the match at 6-5 in the third set and, though unseeded Rublev was able to break him for the first time, the Italian secured victory in the resulting tie-break.

Frustrated Zverev falls short again

After three lengthy sets featuring 10 breaks of serve, Schwartzman, 27, stormed into a 4-0 lead in the fourth against an out-of-sorts Zverev, who served 17 double faults and made 65 unforced errors.

Zverev clawed a break back but, following a previous code violation for hitting the ball into the crowd, he was then docked a point for an audible obscenity on game point, which gave Schwartzman a 5-2 lead.

The 22-year-old remonstrated with umpire James Keothavong, saying he had not heard the earlier violation because of the noise of the rain falling on the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof.

Zverev found some composure to win his next service game but Schwartzman was able to convert the second of two match points with a forehand winner.

The defeat means Zverev, the winner of last year's ATP Finals and seen by many as the leader of the next generation in the men's game, has still only made two Grand Slam quarter-finals - at the French Open in 2018 and 2019.

Schwartzman will face Nadal or 2014 winner Marin Cilic in the last eight.

"Alex today had many problems with the serve, I am a big returner and I took many chances with that. I think I played great tennis," he said.