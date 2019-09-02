US Open 2019: Johanna Konta, Serena Williams & Roger Federer aim for last eight

Konta has played on the near 24,000-capacity Ashe twice before, losing to Petra Kvitova in 2015 and Anastasija Sevastova 12 months later

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Johanna Konta believes playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium can inspire her to beat fifth seed Elina Svitolina and reach the US Open semi-finals.

The British 16th seed meets Ukrainian Svitolina on the world's biggest tennis court at 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

Konta, 28, has reached the quarter-finals in three successive majors.

"I'm lucky to have played on all the Grand Slam centre courts and it is another opportunity to play on one," she said.

"Ashe is a big court, it is a bit quicker than the other courts and I'm really looking forward to it.

"It is a tremendous achievement and I'm looking forward to trying to go one, two, three steps further."

If Konta wins, she could face 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams in the semi-finals.

American Williams takes on Chinese 18th seed Wang Qiang in the first night session match on Ashe at 00:00.

Konta had never gone beyond the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, but dug deep to beat Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova and reach the last eight here for the first time.

She has now reached at least the quarter-final stage in all four Grand Slams, although she has yet to convert one of these runs into a final appearance.

Seven-time major winner John McEnroe said during her win over Pliskova he believed she had the ability to go all the way in New York.

Konta only dropped two service games in her opening three matches and, although that level dipped against 2016 finalist Pliskova, she progressed after a free-hitting display which saw her strike 45 winners.

She is now aiming to match Jo Durie's run to the 1983 semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

This will be the first time Elina Svitolina and Johanna Konta have played each other at a Grand Slam

Standing in her way is 24-year-old Svitolina, who reached her first major semi-final at Wimbledon in July and won the WTA Finals title last year.

The Ukrainian has not dropped a set on the way to the last eight, with seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys among her scalps.

"Wimbledon helped me because the injuries that I had a little bit took away my confidence physically," said Svitolina, who struggled with a knee problem earlier in the year.

"Playing well there gave me a little bit of a push and confidence on my footwork and I would say in general it was an amazing run for me.

"Jo is a very tough opponent. She strikes the ball very good, and I have to react very quickly with my feet."

Swiss 23rd seed Stan Wawrinka, who beat an injured Novak Djokovic in the men's last 16, will face Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev following Konta and Svitolina's match.

Five-time champion Roger Federer's meeting with Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov is after Williams and Wang in the night session.