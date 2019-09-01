US Open 2019: Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski through to last eight

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski were knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon this year

Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski are through to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at the US Open after a comfortable two-set victory.

The 15th seeds beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov and Indian Rohan Bopanna 6-3 6-4.

They broke once in each set, held off two break points in the second and converted their first match point.

Murray and Skupski, who were knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon, could face the Bryan brothers next.

Americans Bob and Mike Bryan, seeded seventh, play compatriots Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow on Monday to determine who meets the Britons in the last eight.

Elsewhere, Britain's Luke Bambridge and Ben McLachlan, who represents Japan, beat French pair Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin 6-3 7-6 (7-4) and could face top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal in the quarter-finals.

The Colombian pair knocked out Britain's Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie in the second round.

Meanwhile, Briton Jonny O'Mara and partner Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador are out after losing 3-6 6-3 6-4 to German 12th seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies.

Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram play eighth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos on Sunday.

In the women's doubles, American teenagers Coco Gauff, 15, and Catherine McNally, 17, are through to the third round following a hard-fought 6-3 7-6 (11-9) victory over ninth seeds Nicole Melichar of the US and Czech Kveta Peschke.

Their next opponents are eighth seeds Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Australian Ashleigh Barty - both Grand Slam champions and former world number ones in singles.