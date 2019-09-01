US Open 2019: Johanna Konta beats Karolina Pliskova to reach quarter-finals

Johanna Konta is into the US Open quarter-finals for the first time

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Johanna Konta reached the US Open quarter-finals for the first time by edging an unpredictable match against Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova.

Konta, 28, fought back from a set and a break down to win 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 7-5.

She will face Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina or American 10th seed Madison Keys in the last eight.

"I've been in the fourth round twice before so reaching the quarter-finals is a massive achievement for me," said the British number one.

"The key was to keep going, with Karolina you know there will be massive portions of the match where I don't feel effective.

"It is about staying out there and trusting the fundamental things. It was a great match and I'm so happy."

Konta, who is the first British woman to reach the quarter-finals in New York since Jo Durie in 1983, has now made the last eight at all four Grand Slams.

She reached the French Open semi-finals and Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year.

More to follow.