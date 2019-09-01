US Open 2019: Johanna Konta beats Karolina Pliskova to reach quarter-finals

By Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

  • From the section Tennis
Johanna Konta
Johanna Konta is into the US Open quarter-finals for the first time
US Open 2019
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Johanna Konta reached the US Open quarter-finals for the first time by edging an unpredictable match against Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova.

Konta, 28, fought back from a set and a break down to win 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 7-5.

She will face Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina or American 10th seed Madison Keys in the last eight.

"I've been in the fourth round twice before so reaching the quarter-finals is a massive achievement for me," said the British number one.

"The key was to keep going, with Karolina you know there will be massive portions of the match where I don't feel effective.

"It is about staying out there and trusting the fundamental things. It was a great match and I'm so happy."

Konta, who is the first British woman to reach the quarter-finals in New York since Jo Durie in 1983, has now made the last eight at all four Grand Slams.

She reached the French Open semi-finals and Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you