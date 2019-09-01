Roger Federer beats David Goffin to reach US Open quarter-finals

Roger Federer won the US Open five times in a row from 2004 to 2008

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Roger Federer cruised into the US Open quarter-finals, thrashing 15th seed David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0 in just 78 minutes.

The Swiss five-time champion fell a break down early in the first set but then won six games in a row to establish control in the fourth-round match.

Federer, 38, hit 34 winners while Belgian Goffin could only manage eight.

He will face Grigor Dimitrov or Alex de Minaur in the last eight.

"It was great. David didn't have his best day either, he was struggling. I was down on the score early so had to come back mentally," said Federer.

"But then when I was up a break I started to feel like he wasn't playing the same way and I was very happy with my level of play."

