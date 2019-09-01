US Open: Naomi Osaka beats Coco Gauff to reach fourth round

Naomi Osaka won her first Grand Slam title here last year, beating Serena Williams in the final

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka overwhelmed 15-year-old Coco Gauff to reach the US Open last 16 in front of a captivated Arthur Ashe Stadium.

World number one Osaka, 21, won 6-3 6-0 against the home favourite, who was playing on the world's biggest court for the first time.

Gauff matched Osaka for much of the first set, but her game - particularly serve - unravelled in the second.

She produced double faults at crucial times as Osaka broke serve six times.

Osaka, who added the Australian Open title to her maiden major win here last year, will face Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Bencic, 22, progressed after her third-round opponent Anett Kontaveit of Estonia withdrew through illness.

More to follow.